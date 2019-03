× 3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Beaver Thursday morning.

According to the USGS Seismograph Station at University of Utah, the 3.0-magnitude quake hit about 14 miles south-southwest of Beaver at a depth of about 2.7 miles.

The quake struck around 8:35 a.m. MT.

Earthquakes of this size do not generally cause significant damage or injuries.