Your kids can go to summer camp at the aquarium!

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium offers summer camps for kids -- and registration is now open for Aquarium Members!

There are camps for kids ages four to 17. This year there are three new camps for kids ages six to 11.

Ocean Explorers - Campers will use their imaginations to travel around the world to learn about how the ocean connects all life on the planet. Creature Challenge - In this new camp for 8 and 9 year-olds, campers set off on a fact-finding mission through the aquarium, dispelling myths and discovering the truth about the earth's most misunderstood creatures. Full STEAM Ahead - Explore real-world science, technology, engineering, art and math (S.T.E.A.M.) though hands-on activities, from hydroelectric power experiments to nature-inspired tie-dye art.

For campers 4-5 and 6-7 there are two camp options so they can potentially do two different summer camps.

Summer camps are presented by Valley Fair mall and you'll find free events there this summer where you can meet animals up close.

Visit thelivingplanet.com/summercamps for more information and to reserve your spot.

Aquarium Members get a 10 percent discount.