Woman dead after police officer runs her over in Millcreek parking lot

MILLCREEK, Utah -- A woman is dead after a police officer searching a parking lot for her ran over her with his vehicle late Tuesday night.

The fatal incident occurred in a parking lot near 3300 South and 2300 East in Millcreek shortly before midnight.

Unified Police said officers responding to a call spotted a woman lying in the Zions Bank parking lot.

Det. Ken Hansen said as those officers went to look for the woman, one of them inadvertently ran her over.

Her identity has not yet been released.

"She's a 25-year-old female, we believe she is from Georgia," Hansen said. "There has been previous reports of her camping out in parking lots. So we are looking for the car that she was usually reported being in, or around. We haven't located that yet."

The officer who was behind the wheel is on administrative leave, and an outside agency—Salt Lake City—is investigating. Both are standard procedure for any officer-involved critical incident.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.