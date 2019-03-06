Woman Crush Wednesday: Community Activist Susi Felch-Malohifo’ou

Every Wednesday in March, which is Women's History Month, we are featuring an inspiring Utah woman.
This wee, we talk to community activist, Susi Felch-Malohifo'ou. She helped to found Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources.
PIK2AR began as an idea of Simi Poteki, Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou and Cencira Te'o to start conversations about violence in our communities and to assist entrepreneurs and pre-entrepreneurs navigate the local business resources and opportunities available with cultural translation and mentorship as needed.
Some of the other roles she is currently or formerly involved with:
