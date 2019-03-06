Woman Crush Wednesday: Community Activist Susi Felch-Malohifo’ou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Wednesday in March, which is Women's History Month, we are featuring an inspiring Utah woman.

This wee, we talk to community activist, Susi Felch-Malohifo'ou. She helped to found Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources.

PIK2AR began as an idea of Simi Poteki, Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou and Cencira Te'o to start conversations about violence in our communities and to assist entrepreneurs and pre-entrepreneurs navigate the local business resources and opportunities available with cultural translation and mentorship as needed.

Some of the other roles she is currently or formerly involved with:

