Teen who brought homemade bomb to Pine View High School takes plea deal

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A southern Utah teen has pleaded guilty to one felony charge after he brought an incendiary device to school inside his backpack.

Martin Ryan Farnsworth, who was tried as an adult in the case, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a felony or injury with an incendiary device. The 17-year-old was 16 at the time of the incident.

The charge is a first-degree felony.

One count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction were both dropped as part of the guilty plea.

Prosecutors allege Farnsowrth brought a homemade bomb to Pine View High School on March 5 of 2018 and lit a fuse in the school cafeteria. The device did not detonate and no injuries were reported.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 17. The teen has also been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation.