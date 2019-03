× School bus with 53 students on board involved in crash in Ogden, no injuries

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County School District school bus was involved in a minor crash Wednesday.

There were 53 students on the bus, but none was injured, according to a district spokesperson.

Sgt. Randy Thomason with the South Ogden Police Department says a vehicle rear-ended the bus around 12:30 p.m. at 5899 South Harrison Blvd.

The driver of that car was not hurt, and no citation was given.