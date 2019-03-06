× Police determine suspicious package spotted in Salt Lake City was an old record player

UPDATE: Salt Lake City Police said they have determined the suspicious package is an old record player.

The record player was built into something similar to a briefcase, and police said it was not immediately recognizable as a music player until they opened it.

Previous story continues below:

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are responding after a suspicious package was spotted.

The package is in the area of 100 South and 300 West.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.