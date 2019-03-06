Make your home distinctive with Details Comforts for the Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Details Comforts for the Home can help you make your home distinctive. The home furnishings store has been in business for 31 years.

Their slogan is "It's All In The Details", and that holds true when you walk in. You'll find not only unique furniture, but more than 12 bedding lines, a great selection of accessories and even gifts.

And right now the Annual Spring Clearance Sale is going on through March 23. It's 50 percent of most everything (except selected bedding and furniture).

Two stores are now open: 1987 South 1100 East in Salt Lake City and in Holladay at 6273 South Highland Drive.

You can find more at detailscomforts.com.