How Cuisine Unlimited makes Caprese Salad

Whether you're looking for a quick lunch, an impressive appetizer, or just a healthy snack, caprese salad can be quick and easy, if you know a few tricks.

Chef Steve Ulibarri from Cuisine Unlimited showed us how to make it flavorful!

Chef Steve and Chef Logan from Cuisine Unlimited Catering & Special Events will return to the Kitchen Stage at the Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show, brought to you by Floor and Decor, this Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Caprese Stuffed Tomatoes

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 oz. Fresh Mozzarella (preferably bocconcini), sliced into small rounds

2 T. Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp. Italian Seasoning

1 tsp. Flaky Sea Salt, Freshly Ground Black Pepper

6 Plum Tomatoes

6 Fresh Basil Leaves, torn

Balsamic glaze for serving

Directions

Combine mozzarella, olive oil, Italian seasoning and salt in a small bowl. Season to taste with pepper and let marinate while you prepare the tomatoes.

Slice each tomato crosswise, like an accordion, making sure not to cut all the way through tomato.

Place cut tomatoes on a serving platter. Insert marinated cheese slices and pieces of torn basil into each slit. Drizzle the tomatoes with balsamic glaze and serve immediately.

The Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show runs Friday, March 8 from 12pm - 10pm, Saturday, March 9 from 10am - 10pm and Sunday, March 10 from 11am - 6pm at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

For more information please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.