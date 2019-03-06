Flash flooding taking place in southern Utah and snow coming down in mountains across the state.

SALT LAKE CITY - Flash flooding is taking place in some parts of southern and central Utah Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of Washington and Kane Counties until 7:15 p.m.
That includes Hurricane, Springdale and Zion National Park.
Meanwhile a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for snow in the mountains across the state and rain in lower elevations.
Fox 13 viewer, Clayton Ashcraft, sent this video of a raging Ash Creek in Toquerville:
37.322488 -113.477610