Want to see Arches? Reservations might be required.

GRAND COUNTY, Utah -- Arches National Park might soon have something in common with an expensive restaurant -- you'll need a reservation to get in.

The proposal from the National Park Service has not gotten final approval. If it goes through, you would need a reservation to enter the park at a specific time during daytime hours.

The idea is to reduce congestion, but a recent economic analysis has Moab city leaders worried.

