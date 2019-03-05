Want to see Arches? Reservations might be required.

Posted 6:42 pm, March 5, 2019, by

GRAND COUNTY, Utah --  Arches National Park might soon have something in common with an expensive restaurant -- you'll need a reservation to get in.

The proposal from the National Park Service has not gotten final approval. If it goes through, you would need a reservation to enter the park at a specific time during daytime hours.

The idea is to reduce congestion, but a recent economic analysis has Moab city leaders worried.

See our interview with the Salt Lake Tribune’s Brian Maffly above, and read his article here.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.