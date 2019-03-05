Use your front and backyards more by making ‘activity zones’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hoping to get the family to spend more time outdoors, enjoying the yard? Cynthia Bee returns to the Home + Garden Show to show you how to create Activity Zones in your landscape, and she stopped by The Place to give us a sneak peek.

Activity Zones are one of the five steps in the Localscapes method; a style of landscaping developed specifically to work for Utah.

What is an Activity Zone?

• Activity Zones are dedicated spaces set up to enable a specific recreation or other activity to happen whenever the mood strikes.

• Examples include vegetable gardens, children`s play areas, dog runs, hot tubs, storage or other sheds and structures, sports courts, trampolines etc.

Why do I need a specific space for this?

• A big mistake many homeowners make is simply rolling out a carpet of lawn;and then expecting kids to figure out how to make that interesting.

• If you really want to get them outside, nothing draws kids better than a great activity space.

• It`s tempting to just throw a trampoline or swing set on top of the lawn but this creates problems for both uses;and a maintenance nightmare for homeowners!

How do I create an Activity Zone?

• Determine the best location for your specific activity. For example, a vegetable garden needs full sun while a children`s play area would benefit from some shade.

• Remove the lawn and cap off any sprinklers that are existing in the space, you may need to move a sprinkler head or two.

• Use the right ground surface material for the planned activities. This may include rock or bark mulch, gravel or playground surfacing.

Why is this a better way?

• The key to a low maintenance yard is to balance the spaces that require maintenance, lawn and planting beds, with areas that don`t need the work and water.

• A completed Activity Zone is an open invitation for fun. No set up is required.

• While it`s a little more work up front to set up a dedicated Activity Zone, you`ll benefit every Saturday afterward thanks to the simplified maintenance they provide.

• Once created, it`s easy to change out the activity as your family needs change. Today`s play area for the children can easily transform to tomorrow`s teenager hang out space.

Visit the Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show to see the latest and greatest trends for Utah. Cynthia will be teaching the Introduction to Localscapes course to help you figure out what is needed to improve your yard, then visit the vendors at the show to get the help you need to make the switch.

Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show

Dates:

Friday, March 8, 2019 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10, 2019 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Weekend Senior (55+) - Valid all three days of the show $12.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

Hero Day is Friday, March 8th. All Teachers, active Military personnel, Veterans, Fire, Police, and First responders receive a free admission with a valid ID.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.