Undercover officer arrests man and finds large amount of heroin and cash

SALT LAKE CITY — Unified Police officers arrested a man and booked him into jail on suspicion of possessing narcotics with the intent to distribute, a first degree felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, there had been an ongoing narcotics investigation of 40-year-old Ernesto Pinadiz-Medina.

On February 28, an undercover officer placed an order for 3.5 ounces of heroin. Medina arrived at an agreed to location in the area of 5400 South and Redwood Road. He was driving the same vehicle he drove in previous undercover buys.

Medina was arrested and found to be in possession of approximately 5 ounces of heroin that tested positive in field tests.

Officers received a warrant to search the suspect’s home in the 1300 block of Old Mission Road. That turned up approximately 2.5 kilos of heroin and about $6800 in cash.

In a post Miranda interview, Medina admitted to distributing heroin.

Medina has previous drug distribution convictions in other states and has previously been deported for being in the United States illegally.