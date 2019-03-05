Turn your old T-shirt into one of these cool items!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you hate when your favorite T-shirt gets ruined - either holes, stains or too small - or maybe it's out of date and your kids tell you, you shouldn't wear it anymore because you are embarrassing?

What do you do with all your old shirts? Give them away? Throw them out? Use them to clean with?

"I have five kids and a husband the lives in t-shirts so we have a ton at our house," says Monica alters of Sookee Designs.

So she stopped by to show us the fun ways she likes to reuse them!

"Don`t be afraid to cut into shirts and make something new," she said.

Watch the video to see how she turns T-shirts into hair ties, rings, and even a T-shirt quilt!

Monica wants you to know that if she can do it, "sew can you!"

You can find her at:

http://sookeedesigns.com

https://www.facebook.com/SookEeDesigns/

https://www.instagram.com/sookeedesigns/