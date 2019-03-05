The same thief may be responsible for a rash of crimes in Magna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGNA, Utah -- Residents of Magna are concerned that the same thief is targeting several homes in one area.

Even though the person has been caught several times on surveillance cameras, investigators say there's not enough information to know who's carrying out the thefts.

The thief has walked into garages, broken into cars and walked away with thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Joe Conlon is one of his victims.

"Went through my toolbox and took the higher end Milwaukee stuff," Conlon said. "Made me feel violated someone came right in my yard, act like they own the place and took tools I make my livelihood from and just walked off."

Teddi Martinez says $900 of stuff vanished from her and her mom's vehicles in late January.

She and Conlon noticed similarities such as the man rides a bike, wears similar clothing, and his shoes reflect light.

"I automatically recognized the sticker on the brim of his hat," Martinez said.

Other neighbors have lost tools, remote control cars and even a drone.

Investigators aren't sure if all of the thefts are related.

They urge people to lock everything up as tight as possible, and to record serial numbers of items they own.

That way they can be returned to the owner if they are later recovered.