Survivalist says her 5 tips could help you deal with any emergency

Survival and Ancestral Skills Specialist Cat Bigney says survival isn't just being stranded in a hot dessert. Things like natural disasters, power outages, terrorism etc. can all be included in survival skills. Cat says "The mindset needed for extreme wilderness survival is the same to survive other, more common, things like the loss of a loved one, divorce and even making a mortgage payment."

Here are her five tips:

1. Stay calm. Breathe. Do not panic. Decide that you will be okay.

2. Address any immediate life threats or medical needs?

3. Assess what you NEED. What is necessary for you to live? Understand that you might be uncomfortable, you might miss an important meeting or your kids might have to miss an ice-skating lesson etc. Do not prioritize anything that is not related to vital physical survival. Also assess what you would need if the situation involves an extended period of time.

4. Assess what you have and what you need, then creatively make those things match. There are no rules here. You can rip off car seat covers for blankets, use gasoline to make a fire, whatever. Your life is more valuable than the Lexus. If you survive, you did the right thing. Be creative.

5. When in doubt, go back to #1. Stay calm.

