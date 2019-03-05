Pig & A Jelly Jar Beignet Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No food says French Quarter more than traditional Beignets.

Pig & A Jelly Jar owner Amy Wanderley-Britt stopped by with her recipe.

Ingredients

• 7 cups flour (sifted)

• 1/8 tsp Kosher salt

• 1 tsp Cinnamon

• ¾ cup Granulated Sugar

• 2 Eggs (whisked)

• 1 tsp Vanilla

• 1 tsp Baking Powder

• 2 ¼ tsp Dry Yeast (Slurry)

• 1 cup Milk (warm)

• 3 cups Water

• ½ cup Warm Butter

Prep

• In a bowl combine 1 cup of warm water with dry yeast and set aside for 5min (slurry)

• Mix all wet ingredients in a bowl

• Mix all dry ingredients in a separate bowl (reserve 3 cups of flour)

• In a mixer slowly incorporate dry and wet ingredients with the yeast slurry - let it stand for 2 min

• Add in melted butter

• Add remaining flour until consistency is soft and pliable

• Cover and store for 3 hours - batch will rise and double

• Pull rested dough into 2-inch balls and flatten

• Heat oil in cast iron to 360 degrees using a candy thermometer to check the temperature

• When oil is hot but not smoking add your small flattened dough balls - dough should be room temperature

• Make sure your dough balls are submerged in the hot oil and rotate - do not crowd dough in the pan!

The Beignets will float and need to be turned in the pan - process will take 3 to 4 min

Remove with a slotted spoon and blot excess oil using paper towel.

Add hot Beignets to a paper bag filled with 2 cups Powder Sugar and shake and shake and shake...mostly the extra shakes just for fun!!!

Best served warm and with Pig & a Jelly Jar Blueberry Lavender jam. Enjoy!

You can find Pig & A Jelly Jar in Salt Lake City, Holladay and Ogden and you'll find more information at pigandajellyjar.com.