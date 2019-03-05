Pig & A Jelly Jar Beignet Recipe

No food says French Quarter more than traditional Beignets.
Pig & A Jelly Jar owner Amy Wanderley-Britt stopped by with her recipe.
Ingredients
• 7 cups flour (sifted)
• 1/8 tsp Kosher salt
• 1 tsp Cinnamon
• ¾ cup Granulated Sugar
• 2 Eggs (whisked)
• 1 tsp Vanilla
• 1 tsp Baking Powder
• 2 ¼ tsp Dry Yeast (Slurry)
• 1 cup Milk (warm)
• 3 cups Water
• ½ cup Warm Butter
Prep
• In a bowl combine 1 cup of warm water with dry yeast and set aside for 5min (slurry)
• Mix all wet ingredients in a bowl
• Mix all dry ingredients in a separate bowl (reserve 3 cups of flour)
• In a mixer slowly incorporate dry and wet ingredients with the yeast slurry - let it stand for 2 min
• Add in melted butter
• Add remaining flour until consistency is soft and pliable
• Cover and store for 3 hours - batch will rise and double
• Pull rested dough into 2-inch balls and flatten
• Heat oil in cast iron to 360 degrees using a candy thermometer to check the temperature
• When oil is hot but not smoking add your small flattened dough balls - dough should be room temperature
• Make sure your dough balls are submerged in the hot oil and rotate - do not crowd dough in the pan!
The Beignets will float and need to be turned in the pan - process will take 3 to 4 min
Remove with a slotted spoon and blot excess oil using paper towel.
Add hot Beignets to a paper bag filled with 2 cups Powder Sugar and shake and shake and shake...mostly the extra shakes just for fun!!!
Best served warm and with Pig & a Jelly Jar Blueberry Lavender jam. Enjoy!
You can find Pig & A Jelly Jar in Salt Lake City, Holladay and Ogden and you'll find more information at pigandajellyjar.com.