NEW PODCAST: What’s Killing the Great Salt Lake?

Dwindling snow pack and human water consumption are threatening the future of the Great Salt Lake in Utah, with far-reaching effects for the Western United States.

KSTU-TV News anchor Max Roth explores the challenges and solutions to saving America’s “Dead Sea” with Dr. McKenzie Skiles, Assistant Professor of Geography at the University of Utah.

About Fire & Ice:

America’s West is under assault – from Mother Nature. The number of large, destructive wildfires continues to climb. Unusual weather patterns are arising for the first time in decades. Shorter winters, shrinking snow pack and human water demand are leading to historically low reservoir levels. Weather anomalies are becoming the norm. The reasons why the climate is changing is an ongoing debate. In this ‘Fire and Ice’ podcast, however, journalists across four western states go beyond the partisan politics and explore the real-time impacts of these changing weather patterns: a ‘Game of Thrones’ involving human activity and forces of nature.