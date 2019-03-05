More winter weather weather bearing down on Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- If you think Utah's wintry weather is over, think again.

The National Weather Service issued a new Winter Storm Advisory for much of the state.

The weather will change Tuesday night with heavy snow and high winds in the mountains.

The heaviest accumulations of snow will be above 8,000 feet with more moderate totals down to 7,000 feet.

The stormy pattern will persist through Friday when a cold front is expected to drop snow levels to the valleys later Friday,