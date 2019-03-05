Make your Tax Time dollar go further at Markosian Auto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have a tax refund coming? Nick Markosian says you can get into a nicer, newer car whether it has arrived yet or not!

Just go to MarkosianAuto.com to find out your credit score and see for what you can qualify! Rest assured, if you bring home $400 per week and have a Utah driver's license, you are guaranteed a car at Markosian! While you're on the site, you can also check out their complete inventory and also calculate a payment without impacting your credit score.

Nick's goal in creating this website was to give you, the customer, all the information you need to make an informed decision buying your next car.

Find all of this and more at MarkosianAuto.com or stop by one of their locations in Taylorsville, Ogden and Logan. Reach them by phone at 801-308-8000.