LDS missionaries detained in Russia

NOVOROSSIYK, Russia — Two volunteers for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in Novorossiyk, Russia have been detained by authorities.

According to Church spokesman, Eric Hawkins, the two were detained Friday evening while engaged in a meeting at a local meetinghouse.

“While we are grateful these young men are reportedly in good condition and are being treated well, we are troubled by the circumstances surrounding their detention,” Hawkins said.

Both have spoken to their parents, Hawkins said, and he says the Church will continue to work with local authorities and encourage the swift release of the volunteers.