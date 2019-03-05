John Deere driver dies after tractor involved in crash on Utah County Road

UTAH COUNTY — A man driving a farm tractor had some sort of medical problem and was involved in a crash in Utah County Tuesday.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the man was driving the John Deere 520 tractor west on State Route 147, when just before noon, he slumped over the steering wheel.

The tractor veered to the left into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford Taurus head-on.

CPR was administered to the tractor driver and he was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The driver of the passenger car received minor injuries.