Celebrate Fat Tuesday at The Bayou

Mardis Gras means Fat Tuesday in French.

Big Budah stopped by The Bayou to give us a sneak peek at three things they have in store this Fat Tuesday.

First -- they'll have face painting all day and night long. It's free (but we do recommend you tip your artist).

Second -- great eats! From Jambalaya to Red Beans and Rice to Entremets... you'll find all the Cajun fixins' at The Bayou.

Third -- entertainment! You'll be treated to live music including the sounds of David Halliday's New Orleans Project. We got to listen in as they played their song 'Blackbird Special'.

You can stop in for lunch or dinner (you must be 21 years or older) or drinks and dessert at The Bayou, 645 South State Street in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit: utahbayou.com.