Rich’s Picks: Concerts stopping in Utah this spring and summer

In this week's Rich's Picks, Rich Bonaduce shows us some of the concerts coming to town this spring and summer.

First: here are shows at the Vivint Smart Home Arena:

APRIL 3
P!NK 2019
Beautiful Trauma World Tour

APRIL 12
Gabriel Iglesias
Beyond The Fluffy

JUNE 6
New Kids On The Block
The MixTape Tour

JULY 11 & 12
Hugh Jackman
The Man. The Music. The Show.

JULY 13
Ariana Grande
Sweetener World Tour

JULY 16
Shawn Mendes

AUGUST 7
Backstreet Boys
DNA World Tour

Second: here are outdoor shows at USANA.

AUGUST 1

Slipknot.

Tickets go on sale this Friday March 8th at SmithsTix.com.

AUGUST 27

DMB: Dave Matthews Band

AUGUST 30

Heart and Joan Jet

SEPTEMBER 12

Florida Georgia Line

SEPTEMBER 14

KISS: End of the Road World Tour

SEPTEMBER 20

Lynyrd Skynyrd

SEPTEMBER 25

Breaking Benjamin

Find all your concert news at Live Nation Salt Lake City.

