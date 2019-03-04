Rich’s Picks: Concerts stopping in Utah this spring and summer

In this week's Rich's Picks, Rich Bonaduce shows us some of the concerts coming to town this spring and summer.
First: here are shows at the Vivint Smart Home Arena:
APRIL 3
P!NK 2019
Beautiful Trauma World Tour
APRIL 12
Gabriel Iglesias
Beyond The Fluffy
JUNE 6
New Kids On The Block
The MixTape Tour
JULY 11 & 12
Hugh Jackman
The Man. The Music. The Show.
JULY 13
Ariana Grande
Sweetener World Tour
JULY 16
Shawn Mendes
AUGUST 7
Backstreet Boys
DNA World Tour
Second: here are outdoor shows at USANA.
AUGUST 1
Slipknot.
Tickets go on sale this Friday March 8th at SmithsTix.com.
AUGUST 27
DMB: Dave Matthews Band
AUGUST 30
Heart and Joan Jet
SEPTEMBER 12
Florida Georgia Line
SEPTEMBER 14
KISS: End of the Road World Tour
SEPTEMBER 20
Lynyrd Skynyrd
SEPTEMBER 25
Breaking Benjamin
