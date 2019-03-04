Rich’s Picks: Concerts stopping in Utah this spring and summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Rich's Picks, Rich Bonaduce shows us some of the concerts coming to town this spring and summer.

First: here are shows at the Vivint Smart Home Arena:

APRIL 3

P!NK 2019

Beautiful Trauma World Tour

APRIL 12

Gabriel Iglesias

Beyond The Fluffy

JUNE 6

New Kids On The Block

The MixTape Tour

JULY 11 & 12

Hugh Jackman

The Man. The Music. The Show.

JULY 13

Ariana Grande

Sweetener World Tour

JULY 16

Shawn Mendes

AUGUST 7

Backstreet Boys

DNA World Tour

Second: here are outdoor shows at USANA.

AUGUST 1

Slipknot.

Tickets go on sale this Friday March 8th at SmithsTix.com.

AUGUST 27

DMB: Dave Matthews Band

AUGUST 30

Heart and Joan Jet

SEPTEMBER 12

Florida Georgia Line

SEPTEMBER 14

KISS: End of the Road World Tour

SEPTEMBER 20

Lynyrd Skynyrd

SEPTEMBER 25

Breaking Benjamin

