Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Steve and Chef Logan from Cuisine Unlimited Catering & Special Events will return to the Kitchen Stage at the Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show, brought to you by Floor and Decor Friday, March 8 at 3:30 pm and Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 am.

They invited Amanda into their kitchen for a recipe for One Pot Pasta Primavera.

Ingredients

8 oz. Orecchiette Pasta or your favorite pasta

1/2 c. Baby Spinach Leaves

1 small Onion, finely sliced

3 Cloves Garlic, finely sliced

1 Portobello Mushroom sliced

1/3 c. Spring Peas

1 c. Cherry Tomatoes, halved

1 Red Chili or seeded Jalapeno

or substitute 1/2 tsp. Chili Flakes.

4 tbsp. Chopped Basil

2 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 c. Pecorino or Parmesan, fresh grated.

24 oz. Chicken Stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a large two-inch deep frying pan, arrange onion, spinach, mushroom, peas, tomato, garlic, chili, half the basil, and the orecchiette pasta, keeping the pasta in the center. Pour the olive oil over the top. Add the chicken stock.

Place the pan over medium heat and bring the contents of the pan to a boil. Use tongs preferably to stir and agitate the pasta regularly. Cook for 9-10 minutes until the pasta softens but still firm. Your meal is ready when the pasta is cooked and the liquid as nearly evaporated, creating a sauce.

Remove the pan from the heat and season with salt and pepper. Grate the fresh pecorino cheese on top and sprinkle the remainder basil on top of the cheese. Mix before serving.

The Salt Lake Tribune Home + Garden Show runs Friday, March 8 from 12pm - 10pm, Saturday, March 9 from 10am - 10pm and Sunday, March 10 from 11am - 6pm at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

For more information please visit SaltLakeTribuneHomeShow.com.