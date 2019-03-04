New app aims to take the loneliness out of motherhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founded by Michelle Kennedy, Peanut is a billed as a safe place for women to connect about their real lives and real issues.

Michelle stopped by today to share more about the app, including why she chose Utah for the app's launch.

Loneliness is one aspect of motherhood that many women do not anticipate, and Peanut provides a matchmaking algorithm to help women connect with like minded mothers in real life, as well as a their Pages function to help build a digital support network.

As the Millennial generation begins having children, parenthood is increasingly being redefined. Peanut is the easiest way for women to meaningfully connect to other like-minded women.

Peanut is facilitating conversations for women about all aspects of life, from how to return to work following maternity leave to how their relationships have changed with their significant others after baby.

Today Peanut has over 650K users around the globe, 70% of which are in the United States, 15M+ messages sent and 190M profile views.

Utah is a quickly growing market for Peanut, which is why they're excited to be in town for the official launch and spreading the news to the SLC community.

Find out more at www.peanut-app.io.