Man in serious condition after being struck by car while crossing street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in serious condition after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Salt Lake City Monday morning.
Unified Police state the 56-year-old man was crossing 5400 South at 3860 West when he was struck by an eastbound car.
“This pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was struck by a car in the outside lane travelling at approximately 30 mph,” UPD states.
The pedestrian was in serious condition after the crash.
No further details about the crash were immediately available.