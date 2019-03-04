Man in serious condition after being struck by car while crossing street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in serious condition after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

Unified Police state the 56-year-old man was crossing 5400 South at 3860 West when he was struck by an eastbound car.

“This pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was struck by a car in the outside lane travelling at approximately 30 mph,” UPD states.

The pedestrian was in serious condition after the crash.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

