Get an evening full of pampering for a great cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 4th Annual Ladies Spa Night at the Leonardo is coming up Friday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Guests will receive an evening full of pampering, beautiful music, silent auction bidding, boutique shopping and more!

Some of the pampering services include:

Massage

Manicures

Hand Dip Wax

Pedicures

Makeup

Facials

Henna Tattoos

Hair trim or style

Style Consultation

Essential Oils

Waxing

Foot Zoning

The best part: 100 percent of the proceeds go to benefit Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) and Nurturing Nations.

O.U.R. is paving the way for permanent eradication of child sex trafficking. Thousands of children have been rescued and nearly a thousand traffickers arrested.

Nurturing Nations operates in Ghana and Africa to rescue, educate and protect children with special needs, those living in extreme poverty and kids at risk for human trafficking.

You can purchase your tickets at 801spanight.com.