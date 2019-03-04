Earthquake felt in Moab after 4.5-magnitude quake strikes near Utah-Colorado border

MOAB, Utah — A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck near the Utah-Colorado border Monday morning and was felt in Moab.

Moab City Police stated the shaking was felt in their jurisdiction, but so far there are no reports of injuries or damages associated with the earthquake.

The US Geological Survey indicates the quake struck very near the border between the two states—about 35 miles north of Dove Creek, Colorado.

The quake struck at a depth of 0.8 kilometers and was reported at 10:22 a.m. MT.

The quake was initially reported to be above a 5.0 magnitude and then listed at 4.6. Later Monday, the USGS stated it is a 4.5.

