Bountiful Police investigating report of an attempted abduction

BOUNTIFUL, Utah -- Bountiful Police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction.

According to a news release, it happened at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the area of 350 West and 2600 South.

A Jr. High age girl says she was approached by an older male as she walked from school to her pickup location.

The man indicated he was there to pick her up because her father was unavailable.

When the girl did not cooperate, she says the man grabbed her and tried to detain her.

Other students came to help and the man released her and walked away.

The suspect is described as:

A white male, approximately 60 years old.

Bald with short brownish-white stubble on his head and no facial hair.

Wearing a torn white t-shirt, jeans and white shoes.

No vehicle was seen.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000.