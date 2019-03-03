× Police: one person hurt after possible stabbing in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Police are investigating after one person was hurt in a possible stabbing at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Officers with the West Jordan Police Department said the incident occurred at the Embarc at West Jordan Apartments on 6885 S. Redwood Rd. at approximately 10 p.m.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a possible domestic dispute.

Police said they are continuing to interview the people involved, but have not been able to gather any additional information.

No arrests have been made.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.