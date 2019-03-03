Motorist on I-70 in Colorado captures an avalanche coming down with smartphone camera

Denver — A motorist captured video of an avalanche coming down near I-70 in Colorado Sunday.

The driver used a smartphone camera to capture the wall of snow and debris as it barreled down Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain in Summit County.

The video has had hundreds of thousands of views since it was shared by Fox 13’s sister station in Denver, KDVR.

Later tweets indicated no people or vehicles had been buried in the avalanche and there were no injuries.

I-70 reopened in both directions around 6:45 p.m.

Caught on camera: @KDVR viewer captured this video of an #avalanche near I-70 today in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain. #CoWX #KDVR pic.twitter.com/eL6uIwB4c3 — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) March 3, 2019