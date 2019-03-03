Man stabs a woman to death in Box Elder County, then stabs himself in the neck

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in the small Box Elder town of Bothwell.

According to a news release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home there at 6:50 a.m.

Tremonton Police officers arrived first and found a deceased woman. She was later identified as 53-year-old Maria De Jesus Cervantes.

She had succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

A 39-year-old man was also at the scene suffering from a knife wound to his neck.

Investigators identified him as 39-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Torres and determined he had stabbed Cervantes then stabbed himself.

He is in the ICU at a local hospital and will be transported to the Box Elder County Jail when he is released from the hospital.