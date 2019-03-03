Man stabs a woman to death in Box Elder County, then stabs himself in the neck

Posted 8:22 pm, March 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24PM, March 3, 2019

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in the small Box Elder town of Bothwell.

According to a news release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home there at 6:50 a.m.

Tremonton Police officers arrived first and found a deceased woman. She was later identified as 53-year-old Maria De Jesus Cervantes.

She had succumbed to multiple stab wounds.

A 39-year-old man was also at the scene suffering from a knife wound to his neck.

Investigators identified him as 39-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Torres and determined he had stabbed Cervantes then stabbed himself.

He is in the ICU at a local hospital and will be transported to the Box Elder County Jail when he is released from the hospital.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.