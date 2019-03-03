Emotions run high in hallways after USU Aggies knock off highly ranked Nevada Wolf Pack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- It was a wild scene at The Spectrum in Logan Saturday night after the Utah State University Aggies basketball team beat the 12th ranked Nevada Wolf Pack.

USU fans rushed the court and celebrated with Aggies players.

But tempers flared outside Nevada's locker room. Head coach Eric Musselman and his staff were upset with what happened after the game.

"That was the most unprofessional thing we've ever experienced," a heated Musselman said. "We've got a coach yelling 'f _ _ _ _ _ _" in the handshake line. It's what escalated it. That's what happens when a coach does that, it escalates."

Nevada alleged that a Utah State assistant coach used profanity towards the visiting team after the game, and that fans touched Wolf Pack players as they left the court.

Utah State Athletic Director, John Hartwell, said the school is gathering information and going over surveillance videos.

Hartwell says he is working with the Mountain West Conference and Nevada officials to determine what started the incident as well as potential repercussions.