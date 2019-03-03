Centenarian Utah Jazz fan enjoys a basketball game for the ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- Roberta Morgan is a 102-year-old Utah Jazz fan who lives in Logan.

"I've never been a person to be in the limelight," she says.

But that changed Saturday night.

The Jazz surprised her with court side seats for the game with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Before tip-off, Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, chose Roberta for his tradition of giving away one of his shoes.

"I was sure shocked when he brought this over to me and he just handed it to me and ho, ho ho," she said.

The team also gave her an official jersey with the number 102.