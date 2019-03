UTAH COUNTY — Several hundred homes and businesses are without electricity Sunday evening due to an automobile accident.

According to a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power, approximately 1545 customers were affected in American Fork, Lehi and Saratoga Springs.

A vehicle accident caused the outage and crews are expected to get the power restored by 10:30 p.m.

