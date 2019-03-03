Active rockslide closes Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway

Posted 11:17 am, March 3, 2019, by

This 2016 file photo shows a rock slide that closed Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway, Zion National Park, Utah, Aug. 10, 2016 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ZION NATIONAL PARK  The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway that connects state Route 9 between Springdale and Mt. Carmel Junction is temporarily closed due to falling rock debris. The St. George News reports.

The highway is closed from Canyon Junction to the east tunnel entrance after rock and debris were sent falling along the highway, according to a tweet released by park officials Saturday evening.

The road will remain closed until it can be evaluated Sunday morning and will reopen once the falling debris has ceased and officials determine that the area is safe.

To read the entire article, please click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.