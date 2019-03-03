× Active rockslide closes Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway

ZION NATIONAL PARK — The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway that connects state Route 9 between Springdale and Mt. Carmel Junction is temporarily closed due to falling rock debris. The St. George News reports.

The highway is closed from Canyon Junction to the east tunnel entrance after rock and debris were sent falling along the highway, according to a tweet released by park officials Saturday evening.

The road will remain closed until it can be evaluated Sunday morning and will reopen once the falling debris has ceased and officials determine that the area is safe.

