Wanted with Scott McKane: Lumberjack lookalike shoplifters, sweater wearing crooks and other crimes

This week's Wanted starts in St. George, where police are seeking a suspect wanted for alleged package theft. Anyone with information can call (435) 627-4300.

A man in Cottonwood Heights is wanted for shoplifting. Anyone who recognizes him can call (801) 944-7100.

Police in Spanish Fork are seeking a person of interest for an incident that occurred at a Walmart. Call (801) 804-4700 if you recognize him. Police in Spanish Fork are also looking for a sweater-wearing robbery suspect.