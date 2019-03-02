Wanted with Scott McKane: Lumberjack lookalike shoplifters, sweater wearing crooks and other crimes

Posted 6:02 pm, March 2, 2019, by and

This week's Wanted starts in St. George, where police are seeking a suspect wanted for alleged package theft. Anyone with information can call (435) 627-4300.

A man in Cottonwood Heights is wanted for shoplifting. Anyone who recognizes him can call (801) 944-7100.

Police in Spanish Fork are seeking a person of interest for an incident that occurred at a Walmart. Call (801) 804-4700 if you recognize him. Police in Spanish Fork are also looking for a sweater-wearing robbery suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.