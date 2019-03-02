Salt Lake woman dead after boulder crushes her while hiking near Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A Salt Lake woman has been pronounced dead after a boulder crushed her while she was hiking near Stansbury Island.

Tooele County sheriff’s officials said the boulder hit the woman while she was with her husband and a friend.

Officials said the woman stepped on a boulder, then fell off of it, and the boulder crushed her.

The woman was identified by sheriff’s officials Saturday evening as a 37-year-old. Her name has not yet been released.

The woman was believed to have died on impact.

As of Saturday evening, officials were unable to remove the woman’s body from beneath the boulder.

Officials said the boulder was four feet by four feet large, and two feet deep.

