Police: Suspect fleeing in car attempts to hit officer, vehicle stopped by spike strip in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man was arrested early Saturday after police say he fled from officers in a car with stolen license plates and tried to hit a police officer.

According to the Unified Police Department, at 3:57 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to suspicious activity at #36 East Columbia Avenue.

UPD officials said that officers determined that a suspicious car had stolen plates on it, and tried to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle fled police, and a pursuit ensued, which ended in the car having its tires spiked at 7200 S. and 400 W., police said. The vehicle came to a stop shortly after, at 7200 S. 400 W.

During the pursuit, police said the driver, who was identified as Cody Ramseyer, 38, tried to hit the UPD officer who set up the spike strip.

Ramseyer was arrested for fleeing and for aggravated assault on a police officer following the incident, police said.