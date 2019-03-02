Employees at Family Dollar in Wendover arrested for embezzlement

WENDOVER, Utah – Police in Wendover arrested four Family Dollar employees on Friday for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the store.

The Wendover Police Department identified the suspects as Luis Arias, 19, Ronald Richards, 31, Valentin Pedraza, 20, and Catherine Sharp, 28.

According to a Facebook post, police and the Family Dollar corporate management conducted the investigation into the employees and found evidence of multiple acts of embezzlement.

No other details were given on the case.

