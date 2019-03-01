This book drive not only helps kids, but comes with a sweet reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An upcoming book drive aims to improve kids' access to books while compensating donors with a sweet treat!

Ahlin Griffith with the Road to Success Program, and Spencer Cordner with Papa Murphy's, stopped by to tell us how they're teaming up with Fox13 to improve literacy in Utah.

Road to Success is an online reading platform for elementary schools. Students can log their reading minutes, earn coins, and level up each week, while their teachers and parents receive weekly reading logs of their classroom`s reading minutes. It is free for all Utah schools to use and we provide incentives from Utah businesses like FatCats, Arby`s, Maverik, and more to reward their daily reading habits!

Their goal is to Create Daily Readers, so they want to help bring books into the homes of the students. They partnered with Fox 13, Papa Murphy's, and Ken Garff in a month-long book drive where the Utah community can go to any participating Papa Murphy`s or Ken Garff dealership location to donate new or gently used children`s books.

Book donation boxes will be at 47 Papa Murphy`s locations from Spanish Fork to Brigham City and 16 Ken Garff locations from Orem to Riverdale.

If you donate 5 books to a Papa Murphy's location, you get to take home free cookie dough!

The book drive starts today March 1st and you can donate books until Sunday March 31st. We will pick up the books the first week of April with the help of our Keys to Success high school students.

We want to invite the Utah community to donate new or gently used children`s books (grades 5-6) in March, the National Reading Month (in honor of Dr. Seuss` birthday). All donated books will go to the students at our participating Road to Success schools.

If your school is interested in participating in Road to Success, please email roadtosuccess@sieutah.org.

For more info, visit http://rtsutah.com/news-events/fox-13-book-drive/, email roadtosuccess@sieutah.org or call 801-257-3575.

