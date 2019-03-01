× Police seeking suspects who been stealing mailboxes in West Valley City, Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah –The Unified Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday identifying suspects involved in the theft of mailboxes in Taylorsville and West Valley City.

In a press release, UPD stated the thefts occurred over the “past couple weeks.”

Detectives said that one arrest was made in connection with the mailbox thefts, but investigators are looking for additional suspects who may be involved.

“UPD is working in tandem with the West Valley Police Department as well as the U.S. Postal Inspectors,” the press release said. “If you see any suspicious behavior or vehicles around these mailboxes, please contact the police immediately.”

Anyone with information on the mailbox thefts is asked to call 801-743-7000.