Park City road reopens after toxic chemical spill

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Fire District officials have reopened a road that had been closed Thursday night, blocking access to and from homes for some residents.

The fire agency reported Bitner Rd. had to be closed due to accidental spillage of 20,000 pounds of calcium oxide, also known as “quicklime,” which is a powdery chemical substance used in a variety of industries.

Due to the spill, residents in the Canyon Creek Club and Blackhawk Station areas were unable to travel to or from their homes.

As of Friday morning, crews are still working on the cleanup process, but the majority of the quicklime has been removed and the road has been deemed safe for travel.

A spokesman for the Summit County Health Department said the spill occurred along most of the length of Bitner Rd.