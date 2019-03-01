Man in critical condition after stabbing in Millcreek; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that left a man in critical condition in the Millcreek area Thursday night.

Lt. Paul Barker of the Unified Police Department said the stabbing occurred around 10:15 p.m. near 3400 South and 900 East.

Witnesses told police the victim, a man in his 30s, arrived at the apartment complex to give someone a ride when the suspect, who also lives at the complex, stabbed him in the back.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Friday morning police confirmed the suspect was arrested around 2:55 a.m. after officers responded to the area of 3128 South 900 East on a report of a prowler.

That call resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old man in connection with the stabbing.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Right now the motive for the stabbing is unclear.

"So it doesn't sound like it was a premeditated, or a fight or... the victims know the suspect—you know, the guy that lives here in the apartment complex—but no indication of any sort of motive," Barker said.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.