House approves ban on child marriages in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would prohibit marriages under 16 in Utah has passed the Utah House of Representatives.

The House voted 55-6 in favor of House Bill 234, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City. She had to amend her bill to allow for teens to get married at 16 or 17 with permission from the parents and a juvenile court judge.

“My goal was to raise the age of marriage to 18. I had a lot of conversations with individuals here in this body and the substitute is the compromise over that,” said Rep. Romero on the House floor. “Our goal is to ensure that children can be children and that we’re protecting young people.”

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.