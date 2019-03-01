× FOX 13 Wins Coveted Late News Race in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — February’s ratings are in, and KSTU FOX 13 remains Utah’s local news leader among key audiences, in weekday newscasts, including an impressive win in the hotly-contested late news race.

According to the February ratings provided by Nielsen, FOX 13 is #1 among adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 in nearly every weekday newscasts, from early mornings starting at 4:30 a.m., through late newscasts at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

“Utah’s late news landscape is fiercely competitive,” said station President and General Manager, Tim Ermish. “Our talented team of journalists work tirelessly to report the stories that matter to our community, and I am proud to see our efforts pay off.”

“Our success demonstrates Utah’s appetite for live, local news that impacts our communities at times that are convenient to them,” said news director Marc Sternfield. “Utah has embraced our new evening news team with anchors Bob Evans and Kelly Chapman, and Chief Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke, and we are grateful to our loyal viewers for putting their trust in us.”

FOX 13 is also home to the new top-rated primetime program with the breakout hit “The Masked Singer,” and the station’s late-night programming continues to post impressive numbers with favorites like The Simpsons, Modern Family, and Friends.

