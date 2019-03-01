Fly fishing enthusiasts will love this film festival in Park City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah Stream Access board members Ryan Caggiano and Jared Winkler stopped by to tell us about a film festival currently touring the country, that puts fly fishing front and center.

It's called the Fly Fishing Film Tour, or "F3T," and features the people, places and fisheries that help make up the vast world of fly fishing. See films highlighting fishing from Alaska to Florida, South Dakota to French Polynesia, British Columbia to the coast of Australia and more!

The next showing will be in Park City on March 7, 2019 at Jupiter Bowl (1090 Center Dr., Park City). Tickets can be purchased online at utahstreamaccess.org, flyfilmtour.com or at your local flyshops: Fish Heads in Heber, or Trout Bum 2 in Park City.

Attendees can win prizes including:

a. Simms Wader Bag - A large carry-on bag

b. Simms Wading Staff - Collapsible ski pole

c. Fishing photos by local photographers

d. Fishing net from local mfg

f. USAC merch

F3T is brought to you by Utah Stream Access Coalition. USAC is grassroots organization with over 7,000+ members focused on securing and maintaining public access to, and use of, Utah`s public waters and streambeds. The organization accomplishes this mission legislatively as well as in the courts. On the legal front, they're involved in two cases: a navigability case on the Weber River, which went through the Utah Supreme Court, and a Public Waters case, which is a constitutional challenge to a piece of legislation passed in 2010 that made the streambeds on certain rivers in Utah private property, and thus restricted access. On the legislative front, the organization works to negotiate with state legislators on the contentious issue of stream access, as well as providing guidance to the State on implementation of the Weber river decision which was recently increased from one mile to forty miles! (Echo Reservoir to Holiday Park.)

Find out more at utahstreamaccess.org.