Fire & Ice: Crews recount risking their lives to save residents during Camp Fire

The Camp Fire of 2018 was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, to date.

It killed dozens of people, destroyed thousands of buildings and nearly razed the entire town of Paradise.

In this first episode of FIRE and ICE, we hear from firefighters who came face to face with this inferno and how they helped shelter those who were in danger, trying to escape the flames.

