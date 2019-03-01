Dash is a very dashing dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week is Dash, a poodle boxer mix.

He's a sweetheart and is very smart. He even knows his basic commands.

He can be very protective of his family and bark at strangers, but give him five minutes and they'll be strangers no more!

Dash is good with other dogs, cats and kids. He is house trained and neutered and current on all vaccinations and is even chipped!

If you'd like to adopt Dash, visit hearts4paws.org. His adoption fee is $200.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petco in West Valley on Saturday, March 3 from 1-5pm with adoptable dogs.